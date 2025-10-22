Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 58.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,790 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

Starbucks Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of SBUX opened at $85.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.01. Starbucks Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.40.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

