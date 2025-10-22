Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stock Position Boosted by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,717 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $53,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.4% in the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,545,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 66,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $190.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $188.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $150.35 and a 12 month high of $192.30.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

