Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Holdings Decreased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 305,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.8% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $62,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of VIG stock opened at $217.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.52. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $169.32 and a 1-year high of $218.92. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.