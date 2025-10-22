Phillips Financial Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Phillips Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3%

ADP opened at $283.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $294.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $272.62 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.70.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total value of $2,604,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 80,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,032,866.33. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

