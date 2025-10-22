Fiduciary Family Office LLC Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Fiduciary Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4%
IJH opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
