Fiduciary Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 2,464 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,464 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $81,752,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 290.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 687,446 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $88,158,000 after acquiring an additional 511,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $52,273,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $106.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius Research started coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.76.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

