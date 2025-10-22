Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 314.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,703,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,484,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156,382 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $620,415,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $238,083,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 422.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,261 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,470,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,162,606,000 after buying an additional 1,942,433 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.60 and a 12-month high of $124.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.71.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 591,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,013,726.98. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,281,540. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.