607 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc

Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Netflix accounts for about 0.5% of Chokshi & Queen Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 25 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,600 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,172.51, for a total transaction of $3,048,526.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,327,734.41. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,214.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1,182.49. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $744.26 and a 1 year high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.88 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $11.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,514.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

