Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,903 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,267,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,109,000 after buying an additional 546,711 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,787,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,208,000 after buying an additional 276,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,587,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,843,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,807,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,497,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,186,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,802,000 after buying an additional 95,060 shares during the period.

SCHZ stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.43 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

