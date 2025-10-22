International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management raised its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 79,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,660,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $282.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.39. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.73. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $301.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $289.08.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

