FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases New Holdings in Danaher Corporation $DHR

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 396.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR stock opened at $221.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Danaher Corporation has a 1 year low of $171.00 and a 1 year high of $269.24.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Rothschild Redb downgraded shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

