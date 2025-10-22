Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 33 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 126.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after acquiring an additional 304,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,194,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,844,436,000 after acquiring an additional 53,611 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after acquiring an additional 356,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,385,666 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,089,765,000 after acquiring an additional 148,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares in the company, valued at $14,793,240.64. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total value of $491,276.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $36,625,558.70. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $1,241.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,214.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,182.49. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $744.26 and a twelve month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.89, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The Internet television network reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Netflix’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.450-5.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 17th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $1,450.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,339.81.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

