Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,725 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co increased its position in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $6,535,902.54. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 744,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,566,938.84. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $68.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $84.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.21.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

