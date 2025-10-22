Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Acquired by VCI Wealth Management LLC

VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.9% of VCI Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. VCI Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JSF Financial LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $191.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $194.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.08% and a net margin of 27.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.06.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

