Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 50,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gerber LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.27.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of VLO stock opened at $157.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.73, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

