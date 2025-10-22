Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,687 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $12,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. SAM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 21,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,013,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPG shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.31.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE SPG opened at $178.79 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.71. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were issued a $2.15 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Larry C. Glasscock bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $185.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,268.45. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 43,536 shares in the company, valued at $8,095,519.20. This trade represents a 0.81% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $185.95 per share, with a total value of $38,677.60. Following the purchase, the director owned 19,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,326.75. This trade represents a 1.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,163 shares of company stock worth $401,605. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

