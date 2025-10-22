Patten Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Patten Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,043 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 127,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,354,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,075 shares of the software company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,617 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $310.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.52. The company has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total transaction of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,251.66. This trade represents a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

