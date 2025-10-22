Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.23.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $483.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $518.66 and a 200 day moving average of $513.40. The firm has a market cap of $147.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $427.14 and a one year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.