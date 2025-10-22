Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Gables Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares in the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $463,293,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $611.38 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $613.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.70 and its 200 day moving average is $543.16.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

