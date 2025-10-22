Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Holdings Lifted by Family Capital Management Inc.

Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 7.1% of Family Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Family Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 476.1% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 241.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.3% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 57.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

