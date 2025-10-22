Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $587,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,732.96. This represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock worth $1,243,522. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $117.43 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.91 and a 1 year high of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 17.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

