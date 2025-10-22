Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW Shares Purchased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $41,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 58.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 224 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,629,805.65. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $25,594,426.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 149,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,616,344.80. This trade represents a 44.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,315,130 shares of company stock valued at $260,687,367 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $220.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.22.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $214.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day moving average of $191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.58, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $217.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

