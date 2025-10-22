Jacobsen Capital Management Invests $209,000 in CME Group Inc. $CME

Jacobsen Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,643,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,190,661,000 after purchasing an additional 400,737 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,113,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,401,000 after acquiring an additional 363,130 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,920,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,823,000 after acquiring an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,744,000 after acquiring an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 11,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.47, for a total transaction of $3,229,407.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,440 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,436.80. The trade was a 40.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $268.61 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.94 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.48. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 58.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. CME Group’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on CME Group from $300.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CME Group from $303.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.