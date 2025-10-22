The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Bought by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 82.5% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 208 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.90.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of DIS opened at $114.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.21. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

