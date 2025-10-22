OMC Financial Services LTD Sells 400 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

OMC Financial Services LTD reduced its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.4% during the second quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,337 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $51,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 512,669 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 849.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 516,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.41.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $40.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.34%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

