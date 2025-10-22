Citizens & Northern Corp Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 66.8% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,009,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 404,290 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,401,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,277,773. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 79.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. New Street Research set a $84.00 target price on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI set a $92.00 price target on NextEra Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

