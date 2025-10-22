Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 11,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4%

CVX stock opened at $153.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $265.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.08. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.19. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $44.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 88.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

