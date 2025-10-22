The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS Shares Bought by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 1.1% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,566,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053,586 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,332,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,820,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,125 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,766,238,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,084,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,138,527,000 after acquiring an additional 120,272 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after acquiring an additional 225,993 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GS opened at $759.22 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $766.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 7,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.40, for a total value of $5,406,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,469,493.60. This trade represents a 28.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,755,196.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $19,094,804 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $854.00 to $828.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $779.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

