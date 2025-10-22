Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC Has $735,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 85.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $188.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.1%

AMD opened at $238.03 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $242.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $143.81. The stock has a market cap of $386.29 billion, a PE ratio of 136.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.90.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,800 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.28, for a total value of $3,767,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,529,181.40. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total value of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. This trade represents a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,118 shares of company stock worth $46,180,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

