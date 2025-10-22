Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,966.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 62 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $472.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $476.74. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.