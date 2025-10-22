St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $490,000 Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after buying an additional 999,832 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988,044 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $88.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $145.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 97.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This trade represents a 96.90% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

