L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after purchasing an additional 557,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,898,000 after purchasing an additional 311,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.63.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total transaction of $23,231,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,747,282.20. The trade was a 36.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,138 shares of company stock worth $53,571,774 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX stock opened at $292.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.91.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.94%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

See Also

