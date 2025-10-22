Klingman & Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. $MO

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.16 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.26% and a net margin of 37.24%.The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Altria Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Altria Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Altria Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 price objective on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

