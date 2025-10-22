Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 299,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 841,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Truist Financial in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial stock opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 16.84%.Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

