Phoenix Financial Ltd. Purchases 4,661 Shares of Newmont Corporation $NEM

Phoenix Financial Ltd. grew its position in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 22.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth about $423,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $96.00 price objective on Newmont in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,496.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Price Performance

Newmont stock opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $98.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.11 and its 200-day moving average is $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Newmont had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 30.50%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.