Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Sells 442 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 888.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $598.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $594.50 and its 200 day moving average is $565.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

