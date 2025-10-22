Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.94 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. $XYL

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $10,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Xylem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,656,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,108,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Xylem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Xylem Stock Up 0.4%

XYL opened at $147.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.90. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Xylem had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $139,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $413,861.72. This represents a 25.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.