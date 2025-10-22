Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,731 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 74,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 506,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $121.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

