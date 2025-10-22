Benin Management CORP Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Benin Management CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 201.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $146.13 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.34 and a 12-month high of $189.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.55.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.42%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

