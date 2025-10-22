Brookstone Capital Management Has $53.52 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202,689 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $53,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $246.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $218.68.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.