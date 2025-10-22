Brookstone Capital Management Sells 23,145 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,145 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $28,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2,898.7% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,622,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,565,000 after buying an additional 7,368,058 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,853,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,718 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3,606,710.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,705,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,186,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 213.6% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,891,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,398 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL opened at $196.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.54 and its 200 day moving average is $181.57. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.