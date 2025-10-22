TD Cowen Has Lowered Expectations for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Price

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $192.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.17.

TXN opened at $180.84 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $308,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,984,624.05. The trade was a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 63,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 26,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 34.4% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generate Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 40.0% during the second quarter. Generate Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

