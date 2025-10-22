Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,817 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,420,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,055,713,000 after acquiring an additional 844,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,805,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,982,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,520,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,969,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $55.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.