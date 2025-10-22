Studio Investment Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

Studio Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Studio Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Studio Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.9%

DFEM opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.53.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.