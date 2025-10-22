Studio Investment Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Studio Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW stock opened at $257.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $260.00 and a 200-day moving average of $251.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $262.83.

Read Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.