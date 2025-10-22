Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 368 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises 1.6% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,193 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $180.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $232.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

