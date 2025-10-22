iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG is D.A. Davidson & CO.’s 4th Largest Position

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,417,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,445 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.34% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $438,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

