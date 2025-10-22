Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 175,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 102,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0%

SCHX opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.68. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.