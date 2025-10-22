Cantillon Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Cantillon Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 490,756 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $238,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5,036.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 871,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,681,000 after acquiring an additional 854,732 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,686,000 after buying an additional 798,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,060,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,274,000 after buying an additional 606,391 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,096,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $218.96 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.65 and a 12-month high of $231.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.32.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.57.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

