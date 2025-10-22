Cavalier Investments LLC Sells 276 Shares of Vistra Corp. $VST

Cavalier Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 275.4% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $186.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.06. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $90.51 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.226 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.57, for a total value of $4,371,865.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 287,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,887,315.63. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 632,966 shares of company stock valued at $130,462,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Melius started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $207.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.